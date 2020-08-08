‘Too Sharp’ makes weight, ready to go

Lennox ‘Too Sharp’ Allen is ripped and ready for his 12-round WBA Super Middleweight Interim Title match-up tonight versus Cuban sensation, David Morrell at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, California.

The Brooklyn, New York-based Allen tipped the scales yesterday at a shredded 167lbs., while the equally supremely conditioned Morrell crept under the weight limit at a fighting ready 166 lbs.

The Morrell/Allen bout will be the co-main event of the six-fight card return of Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on Fox Fight Night which will be televised live on FOX and streamed on the Fox Sports App from 8pm.