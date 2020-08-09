Refining of skills, techniques needed – Harper

West Indies lead selector, Roger Harper, believes there is a need for Caribbean batsmen to refine their skills and techniques in order to romp with the best in the world.

“I think we need to refine our skills, our techniques, our mental ability a bit more,” Harper stated on the Mason and Guest radio programme when asked about the quality of batsmen in this era compared to those of the past. Cricket commentator, Fazeer Mohammed was blunt in posing the question, asking Harper about the quality of batsmen today.

“Does Harper accept that the quality of players that have made the Caribbean dominant over a number of years is simply not there and no amount of coaching or managerial skills can help?”