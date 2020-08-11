Jamaican man facing murder charge after allegedly setting wife on fire

(Jamaica Gleaner) A St Ann man is now in police custody facing murder charges after he allegedly set his wife ablaze on Emancipation Day.

The woman identified as 31-year-old Racquel Rattray, died today.

The St Ann’s Bay Police say about midnight on August 1, Rattray had a disagreement with her spouse, allegedly about monies raised from the opening of their shop.

Rattray’s husband reportedly poured gasoline into the shop and in a bid to stop him, she went inside, after which, he allegedly set it ablaze and locked her inside.

Residents reportedly called the police and the Fire Brigade after hearing screams.

During cooling down operations, Rattray was found among the rubble .

She was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday, August 10.

The police have withheld the name of the husband pending further investigations.