Consumers urged to submit claims against LIAT by August 15

Consumers who have complaints against the bankrupt LIAT airline are being urged to submit their claims by August 15.

In a statement today, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) said that it has received a number of complaints against the LIAT airline. These complaints have been compiled and forwarded to the recently appointed LIAT Administrator, Cleveland Seaforth based on an announcement he made last week that, “any person having a claim against the Company whether liquidated, unliquidated, future or contingent is required to present particulars of their claim in writing not later than August 15, 2020”.

In the interest of time, the Commission is advising consumers who were affected and have not yet filed a complaint with the CCAC to urgently submit their claims with accompanying supporting documentation to the LIAT Administrator on or before the deadline. Soft copies will be accepted.

These claims can be sent to Cnr. Factory Road & Carnival Gardens. P.O Box 3109, St. John’s, Antigua: email to administrator.liat@bdoecc.com: facsimile 268-462-8808.

Consumers who wish to contact Seaforth directly may call, 268-462-8868/9.