D’Edward man succumbs after being shot by woman’s jealous husband

A West Bank Berbice man succumbed at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital yesterday morning, nearly half a day after he was shot by a man who believed he was having an affair with his wife.

Dead is Winston Roger Robertson, 33, of D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice, who was shot once in the region of his chest on Monday evening at Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice.

According to Commander of Region Five, Yonette Stephens, Robertson was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, after which he was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

However, he succumbed just around 8 am yesterday.

Stephens told Stabroek News, that the shooting occurred at Lot 42 Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice and investigators are seeking to locate the suspect, Ricardo Mitchell.

Stabroek News was told, that Mitchell accused his partner on Sunday evening of talking to someone else online, which led to a fight between the two. After Mitchell attempted to assault the woman, she left home the said night to go to a friend’s house in Cotton Tree Village

However, on Monday evening around 7.30 pm, Mitchell arrived at the friend’s house, where he noticed Robertson and the woman in conversation, which led to him attacking them.

According to the commander, the woman has since claimed that the suspect shot Robertson and then turned his attention to her and began hitting her with the gun.

She is hospitalised at the Fort Wellington Hospital with lacerations about her body and head.

Meanwhile, Robertson’s mother, Beverley Robertson, of Mahaicony, explained yesterday that she was informed just around 8 pm on Monday of the shooting.

She said the couple residing at the house where her son was shot has since told her that Mitchell jumped their back fence in order to gain entry into the yard.

She said she was told that there was no argument since Mitchell upon entering the yard pointed the gun at the owner’s daughter, 11, after which he turned to Robertson and shot him.

“They told me that the guy point the gun to the daughter first before he shoot my son. These people have a car wash so my son would normally go there and wash his car and he is friends with them. So they saying that this guy [the suspect] thought my son having an affair with his wife,” she stated.

The woman described Robertson, a father of three, as being a helpful and caring person. She noted that the man’s wife is extremely distressed over his death.