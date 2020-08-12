Payara permit approval on hold

In a key oil sector decision, President Irfaan Ali last evening said that his government is lobbying for technical and financial support to have an international expert review Exxon’s Payara project and advise on the way forward.

Government, Ali disclosed, has approached Canada for assistance in finding a suitably qualified person to fill the spot.

And while ExxonMobil is pressing for a deadline to have its permits approved to make its own Financial Investment Decision on the project by this month, it will have to await the advice of the oil & gas expert. Payara will be Exxon’s third producing well after Liza-1 which is currently in production and Liza-2 which is in the works.