Samples collected from President, other Cabinet members for COVID-19 testing

Samples have been collected from President Irfaan Ali and other Cabinet members for COVID-19 testing, following the confirmation that Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd has contracted the virus.

Ali this afternoon disclosed that Todd tested positive after coming into contact with someone who had been infected and said he advised all Cabinet members to undergo testing and to work remotely until they receive their results.

The Office of the President subsequently released photos of samples being collected from Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and other Cabinet members for testing.