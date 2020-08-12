Seven Regional Executive Officers get the axe

Citing alleged lack of professionalism and heavy political involvement, newly sworn-in Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall, last night confirmed that the services of seven of the ten Regional Executive Officers (REO) have been terminated.

The REOs fired are Randolph Storm – Region 1, Dennis Jaikaran – Region 2, Jennifer Ferreira-Dougall – Region 3, Ovid Morrison – Region 5, Kim Williams-Stephen – Region 6, Carl Parker – Region 9, and Orrin Gordon – Region 10.

Dharamlall told Stabroek News that the officers were asked to immediately proceed on administrative leave and were informed of their termination of service yesterday.