GFF putting structures in place for resumption of national team training

With the Golden Jaguars set to return to the international circuit in October for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), is in the process of creating structures for the resumption of national team training.

This was disclosed by a source close to the federation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“The GFF is working on a system to resume training of the entire team in groups of five. That is the plan to resume the training in smaller groups because Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago have already resumed training. Guyana was initially to play Barbados and possibly Trinidad and Tobago in September but that was rescheduled to next year in the Gold Cup preliminary round,” the source disclosed.