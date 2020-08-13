Exxon says over 2,000 Guyanese supporting its operations here -$14b spent in first half of this year

More than 2000 Guyanese are supporting ExxonMobil Guyana’s operations, representing 55 percent of the total workforce.

A release yesterday from ExxonMobil Guyana says its direct workforce grew to 155, more than 50 percent of whom are Guyanese.

It added that capacity building is an ongoing process for ExxonMobil Guyana and its direct Contractors, with more than 100,000 hours of training provided to Guyanese staff as of the first half of 2020. “Approximately 80 percent was in the areas of Professional/Technical and Craft/Trade training. More than 50 Guyanese have trained internationally in countries such as Brazil, Canada, Singapore, Trinidad, United Arab Emirates and United States, to gain hands-on oil and gas experience to leverage in Guyana”, the release said.