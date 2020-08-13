Health ministry to assess viability of Infectious Diseases hospital

A technical team including auditors are set to review operations at the recently commissioned $1.6 billion Infectious Diseases hospital as another team reviews the country’s phased reopening process even with the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony in an interview with Stabroek News on Tuesday stated that currently, a medical team is looking at the facility which once was the Ocean View Hotel to ascertain whether the facility can be used, while auditors are reviewing the financial aspects as the owner for the building recently stated that he is owed millions of dollars in rent for the property.

Dr Anthony stated that part of the building itself had a number of issues prior to the renovation works that were done, such as flooding. “I’m not sure whether those things have been resolved,” Dr Anthony said while adding that the relevant technical personnel will have to do assessments to determine whether using the facility for its intended purpose would be appropriate. He added that at this point, the building is not being used as there is enough room in other isolation facilities.

The Minister of Health pointed out that even if current isolation facilities were to be overwhelmed, they would not be able to move any patients to the Ocean View facility as there are no beds or other necessary equipment in place. “The equipment has not been bought for the place,” the minister noted., He expressed the view that if the property is to be operationalised, the facility would need to be equipped and staffed and none of that was put in place prior to him being appointed health minister. “In the very near future we can’t even think of using it because none of those things are there.”

Meanwhile, Dr Anthony told this newspaper that a technical team is currently reviewing the phased reopening process which started in June and is currently in its fourth phase. He mentioned that a number of factors need to be looked at before the country is to continue with its phased reopening as COVID-19 cases have been increasing. “The team is evaluating whether or not we should move to the next phase,” he said. Additionally with the significant rise in cases in the hinterland regions, measures in those regions need to be looked at carefully he said. “Each one of the regions, we have to examine them… Region Nine where we are seeing cases going up, it is because of a number of reasons and if you know the geography of the region it is extremely difficult to manage” he reminded. He added that more education is needed in those villages to assist in those engagements.

Further the minister noted that persons needed to adhere to the safety guidelines and take the precautions seriously. He urged that everyone should wear their face masks correctly at all times as he has observed individuals refusing to wear masks or wearing them masks incorrectly. On that note he stated that it is necessary for all persons to play a role in preventing the spread of the virus.

However, the minister posited that widespread testing must take place in a number of areas to get a better handle on Guyana’s COVID-19 situation even in regions which have not recorded any cases. Dr Anthony noted that with the recent donation of rapid-testing kits to Guyana through the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, a team at the laboratory is looking at how the tests are to be used, when they can be used, and which areas they can be deployed to.