Michella Abraham-Ali named acting CEO of NCN

Minister of Public Affairs, within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, has appointed Michella Abraham-Ali as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) 0f the National Communications Network (NCN).

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister said that McCoy has also appointed Finance Manager of the Guyana National Newspapers Ltd. (GNNL), Moshanie Ramotar, to act as General Manager.

Both will act until a substantive CEO and General Manager are appointed respectively. The appointments take immediate effect.

The Office of the Prime Minister has responsibility for communication.