Twenty one new COVID-19 cases recorded

Twenty-one new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Guyana yesterday as cases continue to rise.

This was disclosed yesterday through the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard which showed that of the 21 new cases, seven were males and 14 were females. Guyana has so far recorded 623 cases of the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak in March.

So far for the month of August, 193 cases have been recorded with 22 deaths overall. Ninety six persons were tested for the virus during the last testing cycle, increasing the total number of persons tested to 5,462. There are currently 191 recovered cases and 5 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. Currently there are 49 persons in institutional quarantine. The number of active cases now stands at 412 and has been rising as recoveries have not significantly increased. Only six recoveries have been recorded so far for the month of August. According to the Ministry’s dashboard, under the distribution of confirmed cases by region, Region One has recorded 17% (approximately 102 cases) of cases while Region Four has recorded 26% (approximately 156) of confirmed cases in the country. Region Seven has recorded 24% (approximately 144 cases) and Region Nine 21% (129 cases).