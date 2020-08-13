Jamaica: Church Minister among five charged with having sexual intercourse with minor

(Jamaica Star) A Church Minister is among five people who have been charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under sixteen in separate incidents in Clarendon, St. Catherine and St. Andrew.

In the first incident, 32-year-old Ian Reid, a church minister of Treadlight district in Clarendon, was charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 after he telephoned a 15-year-old girl on Monday, July 20 and decided to meet with her at an abandoned building in his community where he had sexual intercourse with her.

The matter was reported to the Police on Tuesday, August 11 and Reid arrested and charged.

Meanwhile in St. Catherine, 27-year-old Alwayne Kerr of Dawkins Avenue in Portmore, St. Catherine, and Andre Barrett of Partridge Way, Hellshire in St. Catherine and a Kingston 20 address, were charged with rape, having sexual intercourse with a person under 16, abduction, grievous sexual assault and human trafficking.

Reports are that on Tuesday, July 21, Kerr picked up a 15-year-old-girl in downtown Kingston and brought her to a house in Portmore, St. Catherine where he and Barrett had sexual intercourse with her.

The matter was reported to the police and an operation carried out in downtown, Kingston on Wednesday, August 05 where both men were nabbed. Kerr and Barrett were charged on Tuesday, August 11. Their court dates are being finalised.

Additionally, a 16-year-old student of Riverside Drive, Kingston 20 was charged with aiding and abetting rape and having sexual intercourse with a person under 16, after he had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old several times between November 2019 and June 2020.

The matter was reported to the Police and the 16-year-old charged. His court date is being finalised.