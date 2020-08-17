East Bank man, 73, latest COVID-19 fatality

A 73-year-old East Bank Demerara man has been confirmed as Guyana’s 23rd COVID-19 fatality. The man passed away while in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) yesterday where he had been a patient for a week.

The deceased has been identified as Wilfred James, originally from Moruca in Region One.

“I knew he was in the [COVID] ICU and so I keep checking the dashboard”, said the cousin of the man, Valerie Ann Wong who currently resides in Antigua. Stabroek News was unable to contact the family but Wong said she was able to confirm his death with another relative.