Ithaca man dies after son allegedly pelts him with cutlass

A Blairmont Estate cane cutter died yesterday morning after his 18- year-old son allegedly hurled a cutlass at him resulting in a fatal injury. The suspect has since been held.

Collis Joseph, 40, who is also a part-time farmer of Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice, was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital yesterday morning where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to information gathered, Joseph and his eldest son were involved in a heated argument on Saturday afternoon concerning a bicycle at the son’s residence located at Lot 82 Ithaca Village.