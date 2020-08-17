SARA to be disbanded – Jagdeo

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Friday announced that the PPP/C government will disband the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA).

Speaking at a press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Jagdeo said the new administration will have to be guided by Attorney General Anil Nandlall on how they go about the disbanding.

“Right now the unit has to be disbanded. The Attorney General will have to guide us in this regard to see what efforts we make whether we have an agency or we call in the police directly or we have the audits done,” Jagdeo said, while responding to a question on the future of SARA.

Jagdeo said that millions of dollars have been spent on an agency that has not produced any results.

“We have to be advised but right now the people who are there have not done anything and are incapable of doing anything. Many of them of are political…” he said before adding “we don’t want an agency that uses hundreds of millions of dollars per year to recover $10. We don’t want that, we can’t afford that at the moment as a country.”

The establishment of SARA had been criticized by the PPP/C while in opposition and it had been claimed that it had been illegally set up.

SARA initiated a series of legal cases over the years in relation to state assets but saw little success.

It is headed by Professor Clive Thomas.