St Joseph recount delays ratification of Trinidad election result

(Trinidad Guardian) The Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) was still unable to finish the recount process for the St Joseph constituency yesterday, which meant it was unable to finalise the result of the 2020 General Election almost a week after it occurred.

The People’s National Movement’s (PNM) Terrence Deyalsingh and United National Congress’ Ahloy Hunt are the contenders in this process.

On Saturday night, the recounts ordered by the UNC in the marginal seats of La Horquetta/Talparo, Tunapuna and Toco/Sangre Grande were completed and upheld the victorious PNM candidates, the EBC confirmed yesterday.

The EBC has complained that the recounts were slow because UNC candidates did not fully cooperate with the presiding officers in charge of the processes.

Incumbent, Diego Martin North/East candidate Colm Imbert took to social media yesterday to express his frustration at the delay in the process.

“After five days: Tobago East, Toco/Sangre Grande, La Horquetta/Talparo, Tunapuna and San FernandoWest have remained solidly PNM with negligible change in the margins of victory. St Joseph is still being recounted, with an increase in the PNM margin so far. What a travesty,” Imbert wrote on Twitter.

The recounts have delayed the swearing-in of a new government following last Monday’s election, where the PNM claimed a 22-19 margin of victory over the UNC.

Once the EBC can complete the process it will ratify the results and send it to President Paula-Mae Weekes, who will then invite the leader of the party that won the most seats to form the next government.