Ninvalle, Oprecht call for renovation of Andrew `Sixhead’ Lewis Gym

George ‘Canchie’ Oprecht stands in front of the dilapidated gym in much need of weeding, cleaning and a renovating. The dilapidated Andrew Lewis Gym is even missing its sign which was broken off. The gym severely lacks adequate maintenance and is in dire need of a facelift. (Emmerson Campbell photos)
On April 3, 2004, Guyana’s first world boxing champion, Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis, ceremoniously cut the ribbon to commission ‘The Andrew Lewis Boxing Gym’ in his honor.

Fast forward to today, the gym appears abandoned and almost in ruins.

To put it politely, the facility is in dire need of renovation including the restocking of modern gym equipment.

Some of the old, rusty unusable equipment still taking up space at the gym.

When it first opened, the spanking new $24M venue, marked the realization of a promise made by then President Bharrat Jagdeo when Lewis achieved the historic feat on February 17, 2001, knocking out James Page in 1:49 minutes of the seventh round to win the WBA welterweight title.

However, since then, both administrations, the PPP/C and APNU/AFC coalition government, have failed to effectively and efficiently maintain the gym based in Callendar Street.

The boxing fraternity will be hoping that new Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., and his ministry bucks the trend.

“The Andrew Lewis gym is rundown and in dire need of attention,” said President of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle.

The dirty washroom area of the gym

“There is not even one piece of equipment worthy of use in that gym,” Ninvalle added.

Stabroek Sport visited the gym yesterday and Ninvalle’s words were confirmed.

Caretaker of the gym, legendary trainer, George ‘Canchie’ Oprecht, posited that one of the fittest ways to continue to honor the late ‘Sixhead’s legacy, is to adequately maintain the gym named after him.

He said:“This whole place run down. It needs everything, a new ring, new gym equipment, punching bags, the washrooms need to fix, the yard needs weeding, the whole building needs work.”

To underline the state the facility is in, even the sign that has the name of the gym has broken off and has been left in a corner.

During the visit to the gym, it was also revealed that persons have taken up residence in the upper flat building.

Old punching bags and other piece of worth-less equipment.

However, Ninvalle is optimistic that with the installation of a new cabinet, positive changes will be made with regards to the restoration of the gym to its illustrious days.

“We all know that sport is not in the shape it should be in Guyana. My hope is that boxing can get its own and proper home. Without fear of being contradicted I submit that boxing is a priority sport for and in Guyana.”

He added: “Boxing is Guyana’s best bet for an Olympic medal at this time, but this will only happen if the necessary resources are made available. I am optimistic that the new administration will breathe fresh air into the boxing fraternity.”  

