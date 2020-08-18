24th COVID-19 death recorded

Guyana yesterday recorded its 24th death as a result of the novel coronavirus.

This was confirmed by Communications Manager of the Georgetown Public Hospital, Chelauna Providence, who told Stabroek News that the 87-year-old man died while a patient of the hospital’s COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The death was however not recorded on the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard which was posted last evening.

The passing of the 87-year-old would be the second death to be recorded within 48 hours. The 23rd death as a result of the virus – 73-year-old Wilfred James – was recorded on Sunday.