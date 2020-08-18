Appeal Court reduces murder sentence for man who set wife afire

Dellon Gordon who was sentenced to 83 years in jail for killing his wife, who died after being set ablaze, had his sentence reduced by the Guyana Court of Appeal last Friday to 21 years commencing from his conviction in 2014.

Stabroek News understands from his attorney Dexter Todd that the appellate court agreed with submissions he had made on behalf of his client that the sentence was excessive.

Todd indicated that the court ordered that the six years from 2014 to 2020 be deducted, which means that Gordon will serve a remainder of just about 14 years.