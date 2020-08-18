Broomes and bodyguard charged with assault, threats to PPP/C councillo

Former government minister Simona Broomes and her driver/bodyguard were released on their own recognisance yesterday after they were charged with several offences stemming from a confrontation they had earlier this month with a PPP/C city councillor.

Broomes and Dexter Austin appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Two.

They were both charged for using threatening language towards and assaulting city councillor Dion Younge. They were also accused of causing terror.

Austin faced an additional charge of discharging a loaded firearm within 100 yards of a public space.

Both Broomes and Austin pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were represented by attorney Nigel Hughes.

The matter was adjourned until August 31st, when it will be called again in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Three.

The incident occurred on August 3rd during which Broomes alleged that she was threatened at her Meadowbrook home.

Both Broomes and Austin were questioned by investigators. While Broomes was released the same day, Austin was only released days after.

On Monday, August 3rd, Broomes posted a live video on her

Facebook page that showed the confrontation. The video began with Broomes sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, which was following a white car, bearing registration plate PYY 5565.

In the video, Broomes recounted that she was carrying out her normal morning routine when an individual, allegedly armed with a hammer, showed up at her property and removed several “no fishing” signs that she had erected.

Previously persons in her neighbourhood said that they fished in the trenches in the area until the minister took up residence and the signs were erected. She has said that the signs were erected for security purposes as robbers sometimes posed as fishers.

Broomes alleged that the individual who threatened her said he wanted to show who was in power and running the country, while also using expletives towards her. She alleged that she was also threatened with a gun.

After removing the signs, she said, the individual got into the white car, which was parked a short distance away, and it drove off.

Broomes trailed the vehicle to Sophia, where two men exited and she followed behind. One of them was carrying the no fishing signs and a hammer. After shots were fired by another individual, believed to be the person who was driving Broomes, she confronted the men, including Younge, and repeatedly asked who sent them.

After residents in the area were alerted, a crowd gathered and the interrogation of the men continued.

At one point Younge appeared to have been slapped and blood was later visible on his shirt.

In a subsequent live video, Broomes had said that it when she went to the police to make a report that she found out that allegations had been made against her by Younge.

She had said that her report was not taken and instead the allegations made against her and Austin were the priorities of the police, who informed her that when they are ready to deal with her complaints, they would contact her.

She related that she was told that Younge alleged that she threatened and wounded him, and that the bodyguard fired several rounds at him and also assaulted him.