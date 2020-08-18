Cop charged with causing death of woman in Pigeon Island accident

A police constable was charged yesterday with causing the death of Zalima Subrattie, who was struck down by a car on May 24th as she attempted to cross the Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara Public Road.

Michael Lewis, 29, who was the driver of a car, PKK 9991, appeared before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with causing the death of Subrattie, called ‘Patsy,’ 61, by dangerous driving.

Lewis was not required to plead to the indictable charge.