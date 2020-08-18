Family still in the dark over how latest fatality contracted COVID-19

Relatives of Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality are still unsure how he contracted the virus as he had not left home since June when he went for a medical check-up.

Wilfred James, 73, of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, became Guyana’s 23rd COVID-19 fatality on Sunday when he died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, where he had been a patient for a week.

Mark James, the man’s son, told Stabroek News that that his father was initially admitted to the hospital on August 4th after he was experiencing shortness of breath. At that time, his father was taken to a health centre at Soesdyke, then to the Diamond Regional Hospital, from where he was referred to the GPH.