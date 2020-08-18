GPL urgently seeking 25 MW

The Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL) this morning announced that it is moving to urgently source an additional 25MW to complement its 120MW in order to meet increased demands as the utility simultaneously works to address power outages.

GPL’s Chief Executive Officer Albert Gordon this morning told reporters that problems continue with the agency’s old grid system and there is also need for additional power in the interim, as GPL awaits the commissioning of generator sets that it has already bought.

It is why this week tenders for the supply of the additional 25MW will be advertised and suppliers with excess from renewable sources are free to apply.