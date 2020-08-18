Hamilton moves to finalise proposed increase of private sector minimum wage

Discussions on a proposal to increase the minimum wage in the private sector from $44,200 to $60,000 per month are likely to recommence in the new week, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton said yesterday as he noted that his ministry is pushing for the 2019 proposal to be finalised and accepted.

At his first press conference, which was held virtually, Hamilton said that discussion with the National Tripartite Committee (NTC), which comprises representatives from the private sector, the labour movement and the government had arrived at a “gentleman’s agreement” but for some reason discussions were stalled.

Hamilton noted that he has since instructed Chief Labour Officer Charles Ogle to convene a meeting urgently for further discussion on the proposal.