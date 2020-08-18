PNCR confirms Granger, Lawrence, Williams not on Parliament list

Saying that it was taking a bold step, the PNCR today announced a list of 22 MPs for Parliament without former President David Granger, PNC Chair Volda Lawrence, former Attorney General Basil Williams and PNCR General Secretary, Amna Ally.

News of these moves roiled the ranks of the PNCR yesterday – already battered by charges that it had been trying to benefit from rigging of the March 2nd general elections.

With no Granger, Lawrence, Ally or Williams in Parliament it appears that the intention is for Joseph Harmon- recently inducted into the PNCR Central Executive Committee – to lead the former governing coalition in parliament and possibly become Opposition Leader.

The announcement of the parliamentary line-up will immediately raise questions about Granger’s future in public life and whether he will remain leader of the PNCR.

Of significant note in today’s PNCR press release was the complete absence of any mention of A Partnership for National Unity – the vehicle which the PNCR had led in alliance with a group of small parties, including the WPA, before joining up with the Alliance For Change on March 14, 2015 and winning the general elections in May of that year. The 31 opposition parliamentarians will however be described as APNU+AFC MPs.

The exclusion of Lawrence, in particular, from the parliamentary list is unlikely to be received well by the party faithful in Georgetown and Region Four.

The PNCR press release follows:

PRESS RELEASE

BY

PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS REFORM

PNCR takes a bold step forward

The PNCR has taken a bold step forward. The composition of the list of candidates extracted to be representatives in the next Parliament is the face of the future and will empower a new generation of leaders.

The PNCR has always advocated that young people are essential to Guyana’s development.

An integral task of leadership is to groom and mould the leaders of the future. In this regard, the PNCR has demonstrated, more than any other political entity in Guyana, that it is prepared to take the bold and decisive initiative to prepare for the future.

Leader of the PNCR, Brigadier David Granger has iterated, on numerous occasions, that young people must be prepared to take up the mantle of leadership.

During an address to the first annual Youth Empowerment Summit in November 2019, former President Granger said “you (young people) will become the muscle and the brains of this nation… you need to be provided with the knowledge and skills needed to transform the nation.” The PNCR has kept, and will continue to keep, its promise to the youth of Guyana.

For the PNCR, public service, not merely parliamentary service, is the priority. The Party has been listening to our members and supporters and is aware of what is happening in the towns and villages all across the country. Providing service to the people is our priority and our new parliamentarians and elected leaders at all levels will be expected to actively serve and represent their various constituencies.

We are rebuilding and strengthening the PNCR. Our Party will be 63 years old this year and remains committed to making Guyana a more socially cohesive nation. The PNCR is convinced that greater national unity and a strong and united party will bring greater national benefits for all the people of Guyana.

The new parliamentarians, along with senior leaders and members of the PNCR will fan-out across the country to rebuild and strengthen the Party in advance of the upcoming local government elections.

The PNCR made a contract with the people of Guyana 63 years ago. We shall continue to fulfill our obligation to the nation both through the legislative process in the National Assembly and in the country at large.

We will continue to work with other parties; trade unions; private sector and civil society to realise our common quest to make Guyana one nation. Our Party is continually renewing itself to give voice to people from every part of this country and every part of our great diaspora, ensuring the ‘good life’ for Guyanese.

Below is a list of our Candidates for Parliament:

AFC

1. Juretha Fernandes

2. Cathy Hughes

3. Sherod Duncan

4. David Patterson

5. Haimraj Rajkumar

6. Khemraj Ramjattan

7. Deonarine Ramsaroop

8. Devin Sears

9. Raphael Trotman

APNU

10. Geeta Chandan-Edmond

11. Dr. Karen Cummings

12. Annette Ferguson

13. Nima Flue-Bess

14. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley

15. Dawn Hastings-Williams

16. Dr. Nicolette Henry

17. Coretta McDonald

18. Maureen Philadelphia

19. Natasha Singh-Lewis

20. Amanza Walton-Desir

21. Ronald Cox

22. Jermaine Figuiera

23. Roysdale Forde

24. Joseph Harmon

25. Vincent Henry

26. Shurwayne Holder

27. Dineshwar Jaipersaud

28. Christopher Jones

29. Vinceroy Jordan

30. Ganesh Mahipal

31. Richard Sinclair

People’s National Congress Reform

Congress Place, Sophia

Georgetown, Guyana

Tuesday 18th August 2020