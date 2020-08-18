Row erupts as Lawrence reportedly not on APNU’s list of MPs -Bond criticizes Granger

APNU yesterday remained mum about its 22 members for Parliament even as a row raged across social media about concerns that PNCR Chair, Volda Lawrence was surprisingly not on the list.

In the meanwhile, its coalition partner the AFC named its nine members retaining its key ministers from the last administration.

Selections of Parliamentarians from the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) list of candidates appears to have devolved into a public power struggle within the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).