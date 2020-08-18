‘It doesn’t discriminate,’ Popular Jamaican businessman tests positive for COVID-19

(Jamaica Star) Businessman Chris Dehring yesterday revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, Dehring said that he and his family were fine, and that he only had mild symptoms and was recovering.

“I’ve been in isolation and quarantine for the last seven days and, in fact, I haven’t been to the office in over three months, so nobody there is impacted,” he said.

Dehring said that this is a timely reminder that COVID-19 “impacts everybody”.

“It doesn’t discriminate. So we need to take this thing seriously, we need to sanitise, we need to wash our hands, we need to wear our masks, we need to social distance,” he said. “We will get through this and we have to get through this together, being our brother’s keeper.”

Meanwhile, Port Maria Mayor Richard Creary, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week by officials of the health ministry in the parish, has downplayed concerns that his contraction of the virus poses a health risk to staff and clients of the St Mary Municipal Corporation.

“I only came in contact with only one person at the St Mary Municipal Corporation,” said Creary. He said that that person has since been tested. He did not offer any information on the result of that test. “My office is far away from all the other offices. I only went there on Monday and I wasn’t there on Thursday or Friday of the week before. I went there on Monday (last week) for a couple minutes and only one person I came in contact with,” he said. Creary, who is now in self-isolation at home, said that he has been feeling lethargic and has been coughing.

Creary said that he was prompted to undergo a COVID-19 test after not feeling well some time last week. He decided to self-quarantine as a precaution.

He was expected to figure heavily in the JLP’s campaign heading into the September 3 election, including in the key seat of St Mary South East that was snatched from the People’s National Party in an October 2017 by-election.