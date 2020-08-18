GAW opens CPL campaign today —We’re ready as can be says Botha

Head coach of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Johan Botha trusts his side is “ready as can be,” as they open their 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign today against Trinbago Knight Riders at the Brian Lara Stadium from 10.00 hours.

Botha, in an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, revealed that the circumstances were not ideal but with what was presented, the side had utilized it effectively.

“I think we are ready as can be, we’ve got quite a variety of guys in our team,” Botha indicated.