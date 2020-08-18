TKR looking for fresh start —looks forward to renewed rivalry with Amazon Warriors

As the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) gets underway today, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will be looking for a fresh start with their eyes focused on the playoffs.

This is according to captain Kieron Pollard who shared his views on the 2020 edition of the tournament recently.

“Hopefully we can piece the puzzle together and start the tournament and have a good run,” he said.

“Our expectation not only for the match but the competition is to qualify for the playoffs, that’s our only objective so each and every game becomes important,” he added.