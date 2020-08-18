Yassin to push for removal of VAT on sports equipment

Livable wages for coaches and athletes and the enactment of the Sports Policy will be key topics of discussion when the executive of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the new Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., meet for talks. This is according to President of the GOA, K Juman-Yassin.

Yassin told Stabroek Sport yesterday that the GOA will be looking forward to collaborating with the Sports Ministry in an effort to drive the development of sports locally.

Ramson Jr., who took over as Sports Minister two weeks ago, has been holding discussion with numerous sports associations and has ensured that he would work with athletes and federations collectively as a team to bring about a revolution in sports in Guyana. Yassin opined that the Ministry and the GOA should be on the same page on several key areas whenever dialogue is held in the coming weeks.