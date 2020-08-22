UK-based singer set to rock the rooftops with House of Melody

Melody Thomas is a singer/songwriter pursuing a career in the music industry in the United Kingdom, perfecting her talent in the Reggae and R&B genres.

Born Amelia Thomas in the community of Haslington on the East Coast Demerara, Melody was about three years old when she left for the UK with her family. As a girl growing up, the singer shared, she was witty and outgoing while at secondary school. She participated in almost all the talent shows.

“I would be in the toilet on my lunch break singing at the top of my lungs,” laughed Melody. Performing arts was her favourite subject in school and for her it has always been about singing, writing, and dancing. “I can rock the rooftops,” she said about dancing.