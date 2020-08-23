A second serving of Buju Banton on ‘Tonight Show’

(Jamaica Observer) Donovan Germain, long-time music producer and manager for Grammy-award winning artiste Buju Banton, says fans will have another opportunity to see the entertainer’s performance on NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

“Right now, we’re focused on promoting his most recent album more and we look forward to more upcoming digital opportunities because he’s slated to perform on Billboard and Amazon TV soon. However, Fallon will be hearing his performance again on the 26th [of August] so those who did not see it will get a chance and for those who’d like to watch it again,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Last Tuesday, the international reggae star —whose given name is Mark Myrie — appeared on the late-night show to perform his single The World Is Changing from his recently released album Upside Down 2020. The 18-track set — released June 26 by Gargamel Music/Island Records/Roc Nation — sold 2,995 copies in its first week. Due to travel restrictions, the singer pre-recorded his set in Irish Town, St Andrew.

Germain added that his performance acts as a key unlocking more opportunities.

“He (Buju) is very happy about it. It opened a lot more opportunities to mainstream TV so he’s better able to connect with his fans,” he said.

Buju’s appearance came only three weeks after Chronixx performed his single Cool As The Breeze Friday on the show.

Germain added that Buju’s publicist, Ronnie Tomlinson, made the performance possible.

No direct contact was made (to Buju). The publicist was the one who went out and sought the opportunity and arranged it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Germain, who also worked with the artiste on his latest album, revealed that it was more personal than previous works.

“I’ve been working with Buju since he was 18, so you can imagine we’ve done a lot together. I mean, after 13 years of not putting out an album this one was much more emotional and we can understand why,” he added.

He won the Best Reggae Album category for Before The Dawn in 2009. His other albums include Voice of Jamaica (1993), ‘Til Shiloh (1995) and Inna Heights (1995).

Social media users are still reacting to Buju’s performance last Tuesday.

Alicia Pitt took to Instagram to write, “Perfect song. Beautiful lyrics…electric performance.”

Yanique Burke added, “Love this virtual representation.”

While Kathrine Burke said, “Amazing performance! I’m so proud of you.”