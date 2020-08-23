Trinidad teen charged with murder of Tobago woman

(Trinidad Guardian) A second person has been charged with the murder of Ellena Dial.

Dial died on August 17th from third-degree burns which she sustained on January 27th.

Alliyah Farrell, 18, of Sennon Village, Siparia, was charged with the offence following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard on August 20th.

According to police reports, Dial, 19, of Riseland Trace, Carnbee, was at Kilgwyn Beach, on January 27th, when she was approached by assailants who threw a substance on her and set her on fire.

She was taken to Scarborough General Hospital for treatment for third-degree burns to her face and upper torso.

She was then transferred to the I.C.U. of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for further treatment, where she died on August 17th. On August 21st, officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), arrested Farrell at her home in Siparia.

She was handed over to investigators who conveyed her to Tobago.

Investigations were spearheaded by W/Supt. Suzette Martin of the HBI, while the operation was led by ACP (Ag.) Inraj Balram and supervised by Sgt. Mark Hernandez of SORT. Farrell was charged by W/Sgt.

Sterling of the Crown Point Police Station on August 20th. She is expected to appear before a Scarborough Magistrate on August 24th answer to the charge. Antonio Marcelle, 20, of Tobago, was charged on August 17th.