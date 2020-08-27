Trinidad: Covid teens who fled quarantine facility don’t have symptoms

(Trinidad Express) The female Venezuelan teens who left a quarantine facility before being cleared for discharge, no longer had symptoms for the virus.

Speaking during Wednesday’s Ministry of Health virtual press conference, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said they were due to soon be discharged and their “infectivity would be extremely low to none.”

A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on Tuesday stated that three female Venezuelans, 14, 15 and 17 years old, had broken quarantine while being housed at the Canada Hall at the University of the West Indies in St Augustine.

It was stated that a nurse at the facility reported to the St Joseph police station that between 8 a .m. and noon on Tuesday the three teens failed to report for breakfast. The release added that checks revealed they were missing.



During the media briefing, Parasram said that on Tuesday afternoon he was informed of the situation that had taken place at the step down facility. He said, “Those persons have been asymptomatic for quite a long period of time, they were awaiting their final discharge which would have been in the next couple days … Their infectivity would be extremely low to none at this point in time based on the length of time they would have been asymptomatic and in those facilities.”

He said that all quarantine and stepped down facilities were being manned by the Ministry of National Security through the Defence Force.

The TTPS release asked for the public’s assistance to locate the trio. The release also reminded that breach of a quarantine is an offence and anyone with knowledge of the teenagers’ whereabouts and giving refuge can be charged with aiding and abetting in an offence.