Jamaica: Former Reggae Boy ‘Teddy’ Johnson shot and injured

(Jamaica Observer) Jamaica international footballer Jermaine “Teddy ” Johnson is among three people shot on Law Street and Foster Lane in Kingston Central a short while ago.

Another man known only as “Fidel” and a woman were also shot in the incident.

Reports are that just after the polls closed this afternoon, the three were sitting in a group when men in a car drove up and opened fire at them.

The three were rushed to hospital where they were admitted in serious but stable conditions.

Police on the scene say the shooting appears to be linked to an ongoing gang feud in the area.

Johnson was said to have received two shots to his back and abdomen.

The 40-year-old former Reggae Boy is a member of the Tivoli Gardens football club after returning to local football following stints in England where he played for Bolton Wanders, Oldham Athletics, Bradford City and Sheffield Wednesday.

He played 73 times for Jamaica between 2001 and 2014, while scoring 12 goals.