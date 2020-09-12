Terror has come

Murdered children lying in bushes expose Guyana’s shame. Our secrets are known. Our shallow and unsuccessful attempts at permanent reconciliation and healing have allowed our immoralities to bloom. We have watched them manifest in Xs carved into the heads of teenagers, multiple chops about their bodies, heads almost severed, spines severed, chests opened and holes in their bodies. Who are these evil beasts that live among us? Where has this underworld opened in these 83,000 square miles of potential greatness and nature’s blessings to release fiends in human form?

Some sat in silence as shock and fear threatened their sanity. Moments of insanity manifested in screams and shouts. The wailing echoed like how I imagine drums did when they were used to transmit messages from village to village. The pain and sorrow many had been suppressing had finally erupted Sunday night.

Many people could not sleep. The images and video of the dead bodies of the young men who had hopes and dreams were etched in their minds and prompted nightmares.

But there were those who chose instead to stand with the murderers. They began to label the dead young men as thieves and deserving of the barbarism meted out to them. It is a script that is often followed by the vile, delusional and indecent to justify the killings of young men, especially those of African descent. They began to say they are dead because they went to steal coconuts. It is a narrative that would bring comfort to the soulless ones who cannot allow themselves to feel sorrow for the brutal murders of two of Guyana’s youths. There is nothing that could justify how those young men were murdered, except only if they had committed an identical act on the innocent and it was an eye for an eye.

The protests began. The blocking of roads and burning was the rage the people were experiencing. But within that rage, attacks on the innocent are unacceptable. In protests you cannot target the innocent and be justified. It is the system that should be targeted. The system that has allowed these ills to flourish; this violent society that has emboldened the terrorists and where enough has not been done to ensure the safety of all Guyanese. It is irresponsible leaders who have uttered words to incite the people that we should target. It is the elders who are carrying years of sorrows and hatred who continue to influence the young with their unwillingness to change. It is we, who have turned cheek after cheek. It is the discrimination and victimization in this society. The revolution to ensure equality for all Guyanese should have started ages ago.

On Wednesday the post-mortem examinations were done on the bodies of Joel and Isaiah Henry. We saw the extent of their injuries, which terrified and enraged many us of again. We saw the distress on the faces of relatives and others who witnessed the post-mortem. We heard a father call for peace and a brother reveal how the death of his brother has changed him. That’s what hate does. It changes you first on the inside and then can manifest in the destruction of others and then eventually yourself.

Then there was breaking news again. Another Guyanese child who was full of hopes and dreams had died. It was reported that Haresh Singh was also murdered. Immediately it was thought to be a retaliation for the murder of Joel and Isaiah, since he was the grandson of one of the accused. Immediately I thought about the disturbances of the 60s; the stories I heard from elders about the ones who lost their lives as a result of the racial conflicts.

At the time of writing this, it is unclear who is responsible for Haresh’s death. There have been conflicting reports and even fake images of another dead body that was purported to be his; but until now I have not seen pictures or videos of his body. And even if they were circulating, I do not think I could take any more of seeing another murdered Guyanese youth.

We cannot sit comfortably when three teenagers are dead within a matter of days. It was revealed that Haresh was the friend of Joel and Isaiah. How tangled the web their deaths have weaved in time will be revealed.

This week it seemed like war had come. People are angry and justifiably so. The two major ethnic groups are constantly trying to keep their knees on the necks of each other with the racist diatribes. While much of it manifests itself on our screens, we have seen time and time again what can happen when the rage plays out on the streets. We have also seen how the discrimination has affected the wellbeing of many Guyanese lives. I comfort myself into thinking those embroiled in the hate represent the minority. Members of both groups have attempted to make themselves the permanent victims even when they have erred.

What is sad is that many of our leaders are a disappointment to this nation. They seem more interested in pointing fingers instead of uniting the people. The truth is while few are able to connect with the people and inspire them, most seem incapable. Their actions tell that their self-interests take precedence over the wellbeing and interests of the people. The people, therefore, cannot and sit and wait for them to find solutions. To solve Guyana’s issues, it is up to us. We outnumber those who are supposed to be our leaders. We are the ones who will suffer if Guyana descends into further chaos. If not now Guyana, when? Do we want to see the dead bodies of our children piling up the bushes before we decide that the hostilities are stupid, self-destructive, unwarranted and only helps the cause of the corrupted and those who want to rape our country?

Let’s not continue lying to ourselves about our race problem when the events that took place during the post-election drama and the crisis that took place in Berbice this week clearly indicate that we do. I have seen many people express surprise that people they once admired or their friends are actually racist.

When people can repeatedly make racist statements and still have a platform, we do have a problem. When a prominent member of the Ethnic Relations Commission can be divisive on his social media page only to apologize because others told him he was wrong, we do. When social media is populated with racist Guyanese imbeciles, we do not need more convincing.

We must create movements with people who are sincere; peacemakers and healers who truly care about saving us and changing this destructive culture we have endured for far too long. We must be honest about how we have hurt each other. Those who realize they have a problem must be willing to change. We need more stories of love and light to promote the racial harmony that exists here amidst the chaos.

Rest in peace Joel.

Rest in peace Isaiah.

Rest in peace Haresh.

Your killers do not deserve any peace. Perhaps the spirits of the dead will haunt them for the rest of their lives.