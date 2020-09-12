Haresh Singh died of brain haemorrhaging, neck compression

Haresh Singh, the youth who was fatally beaten in what is suspected to be a reprisal killing after the murders of cousins Isaiah and Joel Henry, died as a result of brain haemorrhaging and blunt trauma to the head, compounded by compression injuries to his neck, an autopsy confirmed yesterday.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor confirmed the findings of the autopsy, which was performed yesterday morning at the Memorial Garden funeral home and crematorium.

Singh, also known as `Raj’, 17, of Lot 8, Number 3 Village, West Coast Berbice, was found dead in the Number Two Village backdam on Wednesday.

He had gone on an errand to transport water. His motorcycle was also torched.

Singh’s grandfather and two of his uncles were arrested by the police for questioning in relation to the murders of the cousins. It remains unclear whether they are still in custody.

Amrita Singh, the dead teen’s sister, had previously told Stabroek News that her brother left home just around midday on his motorcycle to head to the backdam to take water for some persons who were working on a farm.

Moments after, their younger brother was heading to the same area to graze cows when he saw smoke on the dam.

He then informed other relatives who rushed to the area to investigate and they found Haresh lying motionless on the ground. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he succumbed about five minutes after arriving at the facility.