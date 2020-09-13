Families distance themselves from claims of Henry cousins’ murders being gang-related

The families of Isaiah and Joel Henry have denied media reports claiming that they have linked their deaths to gang activity.

“It has come to the attention of the families of Joel and Isaiah Henry that some media outlets have attributed to them and members of their families, statements alleged to have been made to the President that the deaths of Joel and Isaiah were gang related. These statements are completely false,” attorney Nigel Hughes, who is part of a legal team representing the interests of the slain teens, said in a statement yesterday.

With the funerals of the teens due to be held today, Hughes said the apparent attempt to malign their characters is “beyond obnoxious and grossly offensive” to the families in their moment of grief.