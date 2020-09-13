Trinidad Top Cop wants to find woman who boasted about private beach

(Trinidad Express) There is no such thing as a private beach and all beaches are off-limits under Covid-19 regulations.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith delivered this warning yesterday, in response to a video posted by a woman on social media in which she boasted about having access to her own private beach while the rest of the country is prohibited from visiting beaches.

Beaches, as well as rivers and water parks have been closed to the public in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

However, the unidentified woman who was wearing swimwear and sunglasses, said the beach was private land.

“I’m at the beach again with my family and it’s come to my attention that some of you guys are having a problem that we are on the beach,” the woman said in the video.

“It is our private beach, our private land. We are not risking anybody’s lives because it’s just us family here. We know each other’s whereabouts, we know who we’re around so not that I need to explain this to anyone but I don’t know what to tell you guys.” She ended the clip saying: “We’re just fortunate to have this beautiful place and you don’t.”

The video made the rounds on social media yesterday, with many calling on Griffith to find and charge the woman.

Griffith shared the ­video yesterday asking for the public’s help in finding the ­woman.

He said: “The TTPS is reminding citizens that ALL beaches, rivers, and water parks remain closed in accordance with the Public Health Ordinance regulations. There is nothing as a PRIVATE or PUBLIC BEACH. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the person in this video is asked to contact the Police at 999, 555, the Police App or whatsapp 482-GARY.”

The incident comes on the heels of criticism of the police over officers’ handling of a private pool party at Bayside Towers in Cocorite last week, where partygoers were let off with a warning, prompting accusations of preferential treatment for certain citizens.