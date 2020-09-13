GOA condemns killings, calls for peace

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has echoed similar sentiments of several sports associations in condemning the recent senseless killings at West Berbice and has called for peace and harmony to prevail.

Penned by President of the GOA, K Juman-Yassin, the release also commended Chairperson of the PNC, Volda Lawrence, who encouraged protests but not with the violence and division of the two major races.

The release is as follows:

I would on behalf of the Guyana Olympic Association like to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the late Isaiah Henry, Joel Henry, Haresh Singh and Prettipaul Hargobin. The violence, robbery, damage to property and the disgrace that has been brought to Guyana as a result of the protests are to be condemned. I encourage protest and the venting of opinions but the protests in the manner that we have seen were in my humble view not justified. The murders of the two cousins were horrific, barbaric and seem to be one of rage.

Unfortunately, the Police were not allowed to do their job of investigating but rather were impeded from so doing it effectively by the protests and being unable to move freely. The protesters were led to believe that the murders were to be laid at the feet of the government, the police would be unable to do a proper investigation, there will be a cover-up and it was an act against the black people of Guyana.

There can be no doubt that the third murder of Haresh Singh was in retaliation to the first two murders.

I commend the effort made by the Chairperson of the PNC, Volda Lawrence who encouraged protests but not with the violence and division of our two major races. I consider the call of President Irfaan Ali for peace and to seek assistance from abroad to be more than appropriate. Let us give him time to have his efforts bear fruit.

I would like to on behalf of the Guyana Olympic Association and the sporting fraternity of Guyana to call for peace and to allow the police to do their job of investigating the murders. We know now if not already, that there should be a process of healing so that we as Guyanese can live in peace and be an example to the world. Our politicians must not inflame events like these for their agenda.

Our politicians should not be allowed to stoke the flames of race, violence and hate and after try to appear as if they were not responsible and call for retractions and peace. We must not have short memories but call those irresponsible politicians out. Let peace prevail, let hate disappear and let harmony envelop Guyana.