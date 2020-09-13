Blunder saw Taffin Khan lose to Honduras opponent

The game between Nahun Gavarrete, of Honduras, and Guyana’s Taffin Khan at the International Chess Federation’s 2020 Online Chess Olympiad last month sizzled with known theory until Khan committed a horrendous blunder and resigned in frustration.
Khan played white against a King’s Indian Defence, and he and his opponent treaded carefully until the dreaded doomsday moment arrived. Perhaps Khan was experiencing time trouble which manifestly engineered his defeat. He left a pawn en prise (exposed to capture) and was forced to sacrifice a Rook for a queened passed pawn. The Olympiad games had a 20-minute per player feature.
Event: 2020 FIDE Online Chess Olympiad
White: Taffin Khan (1989) Guyana
Black: Gaverrete Nahun (2238) Honduras
Kings Indian Defence
1. d4 Nf6 2. Nf3 g6 3. e3 Bg7 4. Bd3 O-O 5. O-O d6 6. e4 Nc6 7. c3 e5 8. dxe5 dxe5 9. Qe2 h6 10. Nbd2 Nh6 11. Nb3 a5 12. a4 Qe7 13. Be3 Nf4 14. Bxf4 exf4 15. Nbd4 Bd7 16. Rfe1 Rad8 17. Nxc6 Bxc6 18. Bb5 Qc5 19. Bxc6 Qxc6 20. Qc2 Rfe8 21. Re2 Re6 22. e5 Qc5 23. Qe4 g5 24. Qxb7 Bxe5 25. Qb5 Rd5 26. Qxc5 Rxc5 27. Rae1 f6 28. Kf1 g4 29. Nxe5 fxe5 30. Re4 Kf7 31. g3 fxg3 32. hxg3 h5 33. Kg2 Kf6 34. f3 gxf3+ 35. Kxf3 Rb6 36. b4 Rxc3+ 37. Kg2 axb4 38. Rxe5 b3 39. Rxh5 b2 40. Rh6 + Kf5 41. Rxb6 cxb6 42. Rb1 Rb6 43. Kf2 Ke4 44. g4 Kd3 45. g5 Kc2 46. Rg1 b1=Q 47. Rxb1 Rxb1. White resigns!