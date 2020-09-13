Boosting your immune system

Last Sunday, I participated in a virtual meeting with some gym owners, trainers and nutritionists discussing a wide range of topics.

The discussion centred on the safe reopening of gyms in Guyana, the role gyms play in mental and physical well-being and how the robust immune systems of many gym goers have thwarted the infiltration of COVID-19.

During the meeting, it was pointed out that coincidentally none of us knew of a single gym goer who had tested positive for the deadly virus. This has everything to do with the immune system.

So, today I am addressing how we could possibly strengthen it to help it serve us better.

Our immune system is usually very reliable, however, there will be times when it fails us. Because it is a complex system, it can be difficult to pinpoint how to strengthen it. But there are ways we are able to boost our chances of a healthier and stronger body on the inside.

The right fuel

If you’re a little confused as to how to begin strengthening your immune system, then examining your diet should be your first point of focus. Swapping fast foods for whole foods and incorporating fruit and vegetables into your diet are fantastic and simple starting points. Fats are good for your immune system – saturated fats like coconut oil and avocado are great but avoid trans fats and vegetable oil like the plague. Moderating alcohol consumption (as it effectively dehydrates the body) and quitting smoking are proven methods to strengthen your immune system. Most importantly, drink lots of water.

Eliminate bad habits

The battle to boost the immune system is just as much mental as it is physical. While your diet may be heading in the right direction, there can be other possible variables that leave you feeling apathetic or even ill. These might include excessive drinking and smoking, which I have addressed above; partying hard or spending too much time on social media, which robs you of sleep. You might also be someone prone to worrying and, therefore, always stressed. Find a positive activity to do instead, like meditation.

Vitalize with your vitamins

As I always reiterate, knowledge is power. Researching and recognizing what certain vitamins do for your immune system can create a pathway towards better health.

Get consistent with your sleeping patterns

There have been extensive studies undertaken regarding the immune system and how it is impacted by varying sleep patterns. Getting insufficient amounts of sleep is a surefire way to increase your levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which will wreak havoc on your immune system. Although it is not definitively known how sleep benefits the immune system, it’s a must-have on your list, even if only for general health.

More exercise

Yes, more exercise will help your immune system. If you are not a particularly active person and fall sick often, low impact exercise, such as jogging or running, can strengthen your body’s reaction to illnesses. This is through the formation of macrophages, which are thought to be the cells that combat upper respiratory bacteria. Don’t go too hard though, excessive physical activity can hinder this process.