US-based Guyanese writer highlights unity in ‘We Are One’

United States-based Guyanese poet and author Leon Labastide on Friday released his newest book, titled ‘We Are One,’ which highlights Guyana’s people, landmarks and history.

Labastide told Stabroek Weekend that ‘We Are One’ seeks to capture the essence of the country.

“Guyana has become a tourism attraction for millions of individuals. If you are visiting the beautiful land of Guyana for the first time or simply returning home after a long journey around the globe, you will feel connected after reading ‘We Are One,’” he suggested.

“What makes Guyana so attractive? It is multiple things, such as its rich history, the natural resources, the marketplace, the pristine rainforests, sugarcane plantations, rice fields, bauxite, gold reserves, the newfound oil, the new infrastructure, new developments, the beautiful landmarks and most of all, the diversity of its population,” Labastide added.

As you turn each page, the author wants the reader to experience Guyana through his poetic lens and if by any chance they have the opportunity to visit the beautiful land of Guyana, he wants them to remember that we are “One People, One Nation, One Destiny.”

Labastide isn’t intending to be glib with his reference to the country’s national motto. Instead, he recognises that Guyanese have been choosing sides, forgetting the meaning of the motto. “The country has been divided. For years we have been fighting injustice and bigotry within our country. Having the opportunity to witness all of these events, it saddens me to see that we’re not unified. Looking at the world today, witnessing the same hurtful rhetoric of police brutality, injustice and systemic racism… it was fitting to entitle the book ‘We Are One,’” he added.

He said the book is the first several volumes to come. The first volume concentrates mostly on Regions Four and Ten. However, he plans for future volumes to feature more of Guyana’s other regions. Labastide in a previous interview had said that he was excited about visiting the hinterland areas and many of the other popular local sites.

Labastide also plans to release a ‘We Are One’ e-book and an audiobook in the near future.

Labastide is also looking to return home and will be working with a Guyanese videographer to compile a visual accompaniment for every landmark that has been mentioned in the book.

Five Guyanese photographers have contributed their work to We Are One. They are: Latchman Singh, Yancey Haywood, Jamall Woolford, Lennox Gasper and Norvell Fredericks.

Labastide also voiced his gratitude to a number of persons who have supported his new book. Among them are Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindell, MP Jermaine Figueira, Carwyn Holland, Utamu Belle, Renata Brunette and the late Sandra Adams, whom he thanked for their inspiration and support.

More information on Labastide can be found on his website, www.leonlabastide.com.