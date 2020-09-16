Trinidad: Cops search home of private beach woman

(Trinidad Express) Samantha Ramischand, the woman who was seen in a video by a beach, and which was posted on social media last weekend, has been interviewed by the police.

Around 5:15pm on Monday, a party of officers from the Toco Police Station, Sangre Grande CID, and Eastern Division Task Force, led by Sgt Callender and Cpl Guy, went to the home of woman in St Augustine, where Sgt Callender executed a search warrant at the said address for cell phones, tablets, computers and other electronic devices relative to a report under investigation.

The police are alleging that that during the period last Friday to last Saturday, Ramischand was at a beach for recreational purposes contrary to Section 4 (1)(a) the Public Health 2019 Novel Coronavirus Regulations, 2020.



According to a statement from the TTPS, Sgt Callender told the woman of the report under investigation and cautioned her, informed her of her rights to consult with a legal advisor, or have someone of her choice present, to which she remained silent.

A search was carried out on the premises and one iPhone and one HP laptop were seized. Present at the address was the woman’s 35-year-old husband. The woman was interviewed following which the police officers left the premises. Sgt Callender is continuing inquiries.

The TTPS said it would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in locating the woman.