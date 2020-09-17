Criminal charges recommended by investigators against four in Bath Settlement murder

Investigators have recommended criminal charges against four of the suspects who were arrested and questioned in relation to the murder of Bath Settlement businessman, Mohamed Haniff, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum says.

Contacted for an update yesterday, Blanhum told Stabroek News that the case file in the matter was yesterday sent to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Although Haniff’s widow, who was the first person to be arrested in connection with the matter was implicated by a suspect who confessed to the crime earlier this week, she was released on station bail. However, she is still assisting with the investigation and is required to report to the police regularly.