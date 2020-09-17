Guyana News

Criminal charges recommended by investigators against four in Bath Settlement murder

Mohamed Haniff
Investigators have recommended  criminal charges against four of the suspects who were arrested and questioned in relation to the murder of Bath Settlement businessman, Mohamed Haniff,  Crime  Chief Wendell Blanhum says.

Contacted for an update yesterday, Blanhum told  Stabroek News that the case  file in the matter was yesterday sent to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Although Haniff’s  widow, who was the first person to be arrested in connection  with the matter  was  implicated by a suspect who confessed to the crime earlier this week, she was  released   on station  bail.  However, she is still assisting with the investigation and is required to report to the police regularly.