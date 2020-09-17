Two women from Region One latest COVID-19 fatalities

The Ministry of Health yesterday disclosed that two women from Region One who were infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The death toll is now at 60.

In a statement the Ministry confirmed that an 80-year-old woman from Region One had died. “Today’s [yesterday] dashboard confirms an additional death from COVID-19 as of midnight last night on September 15. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 59,” the statement read before it informed that a sample was collected from the patient when she was admitted to the facility.

She tested positive prior to her death.

Shortly after that statement was sent out, the Ministry reported that another Region One woman who was infected with the disease had also died. She was 60 years old.

“The Ministry of Health expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed,” the statement added.

“All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO. 9) which are in effect until September 30, 2020. If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231 1166, 226 7480 or 624 6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 dashboard shows that 46 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and as such the total number of cases now stands at 1,984. These cases were detected from the 91 tests that were conducted during the past 24 hours. Two of the cases are from Region Two, 5 from Region Three, 15 from Region Four, 1 from Region Six, 1 from Region Seven, and 2 from Region Eight.

According to the dashboard, of the total confirmed cases, 978 are males and 1,006 are females. In addition, there are 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 52 persons in institutional isolation, 555 in home isolation and 84 persons in institutional quarantine. Approximately 1,302 persons have recovered so far.