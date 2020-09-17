US to seek joint maritime patrols with Guyana to fight drugs

When United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrives here today he will be signing a MOU for joint maritime patrols with Guyana to interdict drugs and the security threats posed to the region by Venezuela will also be on the agenda

This is according to a US State Department official who provided a briefing yesterday in Washing-ton on the visit that also includes Suriname, Brazil and Colombia.

There has been widespread speculation that Pompeo’s swing through northern South America is intended to intensify Washington’s campaign to oust the Nicolas Maduro regime in Caracas. Guyana has been warned that any such entanglement could jeopardise its border controversy case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).