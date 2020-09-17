CPL a success- says Hall

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Director of Operations, Michael Hall, said that he believes the recent tournament was a success.

The director was at the time sharing his views on the tournament while featuring as a guest on Barbados Radio programme, Mason and Guests on Tuesday.

Hall proclaimed, “I think by any measure the Caribbean Premier League this year was a resounding success for the simple reason we were able to do what we did, stage the tournament successfully…”

Hall remarked that the competition had “some decent cricket” and factored in players entered the tournament following a five-month downtime due the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of the cricketers would have been quite rusty before starting the tournament but to pull it together, to stage it, to have it successfully completed without anyone testing positive for the coronavirus throughout that almost eight-week period, anyone who tries to tell me the Caribbean Premier league was not a success this year I am having none of it,” Hall stated.

The Director of Operations also accepted that it was a challenge for everyone involved, particularly the first week where they were confined to their rooms.

“It was a challenge for everybody, particularly for the first seven days which were spent I guess for the want of a better analogy, which were spent in almost prison like conditions, not necessarily the quality of the accommodation mind you but the fact that you were locked up and your door was knocked three times a day so you could collect your meals and so on, it certainly had that feel,” he compared.

However, Hall related that after a while everyone say the bigger picture that it protected themselves and families.

“After the reality hit that we are here to play a cricket tournament and this is what we signed up for I think it went very well,” Hall expressed.